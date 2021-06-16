Left Menu

Euro 2020: Rudiger denies biting Pogba in Germany's match against France

Germany's defender Antonio Rudiger has denied biting France midfielder Paul Pogba during their Euro 2020 game on Tuesday. France defeated Germany 1-0 in their Group F encounter on Tuesday after Matt Hummels registered an own goal in the first half. Rudiger was fortunate to not be penalised for clashing with Pogba in the Euro 2020 match. In the first half, Rudiger was caught on camera pushing his face close into Pogba's shoulder. Pogba then complained to the referee that he had been bitten, but the match official decided against punishing Rudiger.

"I should not come close with my mouth to his back, no doubt about it. It looks unfortunate. Paul and I have talked about it as friends after the final whistle. And he stated in our little talk and talking to the press that it was no bite, as some viewers first thought it was. Even during the match, the ref told me that he would have punished me if he thought that it was violent conduct," Goal.com quoted Rudiger as saying. Talking about the incident, Pogba said: "We're friends. This was nothing big. I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he took the decision. He hasn't received any card and I think it's better like this. I don't want him to be suspended because of this."

Germany will next take on Portugal on Saturday while France will clash against Hungary on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

