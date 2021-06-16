Soccer-Spain turn to high-tech physio machines, 40,000-euro beds to boost recovery

As Spain look to freshen up after a 0-0 draw with Sweden for their next Euro 2020 game with Poland, they are using advanced physiotherapy technology to ease aching muscles and players are sleeping in 40,000 euro beds to boost recovery.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Wednesday that Spain have received a shipment of a diamagnetic therapy device which stimulates areas of the skin to hasten recovery from injuries such as muscle strains, tendonitis and sprains. Spanish technology retailer Fisaude manufactures the device and describes it as a non-invasive therapeutic technique helping to ease inflammation, swelling and bruising while also easing pain.

The Marca report said Spanish clubs Leganes and Alaves were the first to use the technology, which Leganes physiotherapist Alejandro Lanchas has described as a "game-changer for recovery". It added that the machine will replace hyperbaric oxygen chambers which the team have stopped using since Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

Coach Luis Enrique is highly focused on boosting player recovery, the report said, and the squad place a huge emphasis on staying fresh, leading to a number of players bringing their own beds, costing about 40,000 euros ($48,000), to their training camp. Television network Telecinco said striker Alvaro Morata, right back Marcos Llorente, defenders Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte plus midfielder Koke made arrangements to continue sleeping on the luxury beds.

The bed manufacturer says its products are scientifically proven to improve users' immune systems while lowering their biological age. Three-times European champions Spain got off to a disappointing start with Monday's stalemate against Sweden in Seville despite setting a tournament record for passes made and will be looking to kickstart their campaign on Saturday against Poland, who are bottom of Group E after losing 2-1 to Slovakia. ($1 = 0.8254 euros)

