Scoreboard: Lunch-Day 1, IND WOM vs ENG WOM
PTI | Bristol | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:43 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Wednesday.
England Women 1st innings: Tammy Beaumont batting 44 Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35 Heather Knight batting 4 Extras: (B-2, NB-1) 3 Total (For 1 wicket in 27 overs) 86 Fall of wickets: 1-69 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 9-1-20-0, Shikha Pandey 5-2-20-0, Pooja Vastrakar 7-1-30-1, Sneh Rana 5-0-14-0, D Sharma 1-1-0-0.
