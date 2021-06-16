Soccer-Russia opt for new goalkeeper against Finland

Left Menu

Updated: 16-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:58 IST
Russia will start a new goalkeeper as they look to reinvigorate their defence in their Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland on Wednesday after a stinging 3-0 loss to Belgium in their opening match.

Matvei Safonov, 22, takes over from Anton Shunin in goal while defender Andrei Semyonov starts on the bench. Finland captain Tim Sparv is not in the team's starting lineup, possibly due to a lingering knee injury, and is replaced by Rasmus Schuller.

Making their first appearance at the finals of a major tournament, Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their first game which was overshadowed by the collapse on the pitch of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. Russia have not won any of their last six matches at the Euros, their last win dating back to the opening game of the 2012 tournament.

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri (captain), Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara, Jere Uronen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki Russia: Matvei Safonov; Georgy Dzhikiya, Dmitry Barinov, Igor Diveyev, Mario Fernandes; Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Daler Kuzyayev, Alexander Golovin; Alexei Miranchuk, Artyom Dzyuba (captain)

