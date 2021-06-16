Left Menu

Soccer-Austria's Arnautovic suspended for one game for goal celebration

Austria will be without forward Marko Arnautovic for Thursday's Euro 2020 Group C match against the Netherlands after he was handed a one-match ban by UEFA. North Macedonia's soccer governing body (FFM) said Arnautovic's remarks were aimed at their player Gjanni Alioski, who has Albanian roots. The UEFA Appeals Body said on Wednesday it had suspended Arnautovic for one game for "insulting" another player.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:01 IST
Soccer-Austria's Arnautovic suspended for one game for goal celebration
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria will be without forward Marko Arnautovic for Thursday's Euro 2020 Group C match against the Netherlands after he was handed a one-match ban by UEFA. An investigation was opened by UEFA after Arnautovic's angry goal celebration in Austria's opening win over North Macedonia after coming on as a substitute on Sunday.

Arnautovic, who has Serbian background, apologised on Monday for his reaction towards North Macedonia fans but denied he had used racist language towards them. North Macedonia's soccer governing body (FFM) said Arnautovic's remarks were aimed at their player Gjanni Alioski, who has Albanian roots.

The UEFA Appeals Body said on Wednesday it had suspended Arnautovic for one game for "insulting" another player. Serbia does not recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, while there is historic tension between Serbia and North Macedonia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021