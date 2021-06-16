Left Menu

Soccer-De Ligt to return to Dutch defence against Austria

The Netherlands will have defender Matthijs de Ligt back in the starting line-up for Thursday’s European Championship Group C clash with Austria after he missed the team's first game at the tournament, coach Frank de Boer said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:28 IST
Soccer-De Ligt to return to Dutch defence against Austria
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Netherlands will have defender Matthijs de Ligt back in the starting line-up for Thursday's European Championship Group C clash with Austria after he missed the team's first game at the tournament, coach Frank de Boer said on Wednesday. De Boer told a news conference that the 21-year-old De Ligt, who picked up a groin injury on the last day of his country's training camp in Portugal about 10 days ago, would start the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena but refused to reveal who in the five-man defence would be dropped.

"De Ligt is in very good shape, has trained well and has shown that he is completely ready," De Boer said. It is expected to be the only change to the team that forced a dramatic late 3-2 win over Ukraine in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Austria also won their opening game in the group, beating debutants North Macedonia 3-1 in Bucharest. Asked what impression they had made on him, De Boer answered: "A good one. They can play different systems from what I've seen. It's a good team, lots of Red Bull (Salzburg) players. Then you know what happens: Volgassfussball (full gas football)."

De Boer also reacted to the one-match suspension handed to Austria striker Marko Arnautovic for his goal celebration against North Macedonia. "I saw that there was an investigation, but I don't know exactly what it was about. I am sorry for Austria, because he is a good player. It will be a loss for Austria and in that respect it is an advantage for us," De Boer said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021