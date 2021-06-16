Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok now finds seat on Motorsport UK Board of Directors

Left Menu

In a big honour for Indias Karun Chandhok, the former Formula 1 driver was on Wednesday appointed to the Board of Directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel racing in the island nation.Chandhok is one of the only two Indian drivers to have made it to Formula 1 with the other being Narain Karthikeyan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:50 IST
In a big honour for India's Karun Chandhok, the former Formula 1 driver was on Wednesday appointed to the Board of Directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel racing in the island nation.

Chandhok is one of the only two Indian drivers to have made it to Formula 1 with the other being Narain Karthikeyan. The Chennai-born is also the first Indian to have raced in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. He is now a well-known commentator. The 37-year-old is also a member of Motorsport UK’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and sits on its Racial Diversity Sub-Committee. As a member of the FIA Drivers’ Commission – the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) of which Motorsport UK is a founding member – he is an advocate for the rights and views of drivers across the world, and he has been a Driver Representative on the FIA Single Seater Commission. ''I feel very honoured to be invited onto the Board of Motorsport UK. I moved to England from India nearly twenty years ago because the belief at the time was that if you wanted to get to Formula 1, you had to come and race in the UK as it was the capital of world motorsport. ''To now have the opportunity to work with the rest of the Board and the Motorsport UK organisation in shaping the future landscape of motorsport in the UK is very exciting,'' said Chandhok, who has become the governing body's youngest ever board member.

Motorsport UK Chair David Richards added said: ''Karun is a respected and accomplished member of the motorsport community, whose wide-ranging experience from a variety of vantage points will be a major asset to Motorsport UK as we continue to grow and sustain the sport. ''In particular his values as a champion for a more equitable future for our sport will be a force for good as we ensure motorsport in the UK celebrates diversity and enables the full involvement of disadvantaged groups.'' PTI BS AT AT

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

