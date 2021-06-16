Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: All my requirements have been taken care of, says Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday said that he is in Europe at present and all his requirements have been taken care of ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:06 IST
Tokyo Olympics: All my requirements have been taken care of, says Neeraj Chopra
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (Photo/AFI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday said that he is in Europe at present and all his requirements have been taken care of ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. "As far as preparations for @Tokyo2020 are concerned, all my requirements have been taken care of in the best possible way. I'm training in Europe currently and am thankful for the efforts made by the government and the Indian embassy, despite the tough visa rules," tweeted Chopra.

He landed in Lisbon last week and then entered the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (Meeting, City of Lisbon, June 10) at the Estadio Universitario (University Stadium). The other competition he would like to compete is the Madrid Meeting on June 19.

Earlier, Chopra had said that his preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics are going well and he is looking to play in one-two international competitions ahead of the Games to be in good shape. "I am preparing well for the Olympics, the process started last year. Because of injury, I have not been able to compete in international competitions. I am trying to play 1-2 international competitions so that it gives me confidence ahead of the Olympics," Chopra told ANI.

"I am prepared, everything is going well. Injury gave a few problems sometime back, but I will work to the best of my ability. I want to make this Olympics memorable," he added. Asked how important it is to be vaccinated before the Tokyo Games, Chopra said: "I have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I think it would be compulsory for all the Olympic-bound athletes. It is the need of the hour." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021