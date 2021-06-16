Left Menu

BCCI forms sub-committee to look into JKCA functioning

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that it has formed a sub-committee to look into the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:07 IST
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that it has formed a sub-committee to look into the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Earlier, a committee was formed by the BCCI in compliance with the Judgment dated March 23, 2021, passed by the Hon'ble Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar, BCCI stated in an official release.

The Committee comprised Sourav Ganguly (President, BCCI), Jay Shah (Secretary, BCCI), Arun Dhumal (Treasurer, BCCI) and Rajeev Shukla (Vice-President, BCCI). The committee has now also formed a sub-Committee. The sub-committee will now have Anil Gupta, Mithun Manhas, and Sunil Sethi.

Further, Majid Dar will look into the development of cricket at Srinagar and will report to the Sub-Committee members. The Sub-Committee will look into day to day functioning of JKCA and shall at all times work under the supervision and control of the Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

