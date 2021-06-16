England consolidate innings, take tea at 162/2 against India

Consolidating a good start, England Women reached 162 for two against India Women at tea on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Wednesday.

After losing Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) in the opening session, the hosts lost Tammy Beaumont (66) in the second session.

England skipper Heather Knight (47) and Natalie Sciver (11) were at the crease when tea break was taken.

India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Brief Scores: England Women: 162 for 2 in 55 overs. (T Beaumont 66, H Knight 47 batting, L Winfield Hill 35; P Vastrakar 1/37, S Rana 1/33).

