Left Menu

Scoreboard: Tea-Day 1, IND WOM vs ENG WOM

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:20 IST
Scoreboard: Tea-Day 1, IND WOM vs ENG WOM
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Wednesday.

England Women 1st innings: Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35 Tammy Beaumont c S Verma b S Rana 66 Heather Knight batting 47 Natalie Sciver batting 11 Extras: (B-2, NB-1) 3 Total (For 2 wicket in 55 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-140.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 16-2-41-0, Shikha Pandey 10-3-35-0, Pooja Vastrakar 11-3-37-1, Sneh Rana 12-1-33-1, D Sharma 6-2-14-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021