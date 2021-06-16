Left Menu

Euro 2020: Aleksei Miranchuk's goal helps Russia defeat Finland

Aleksei Miranchuk struck a lone goal as Russia defeated Finland in the Group B encounter of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:40 IST
Euro 2020: Aleksei Miranchuk's goal helps Russia defeat Finland
Aleksei Miranchuk (Photo/ UEFA Euro 2020 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Aleksei Miranchuk struck a lone goal as Russia defeated Finland in the Group B encounter of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. Russia will next lock horns against Denmark On June 21 will Finland will square off against Belgium on the same day.

The first half had seen no goals but in the additional time of the first time, Russia managed to get the lead as Aleksei Miranchuk netted the ball into the goalpost, giving Russia a 1-0 lead. Finland tried their best to get the equaliser in the second half, but they were unable to do so, and in the end, Russia ended up registering a 1-0 win.

With this win, Russia rose to the second spot in Group B with three points from two games while Finland is at the third spot with as many points from as many games. In the entire game, Russia had three shots on target while Finland had just one shot on target.

In terms of ball possession, Russia dominated and as a result, Finland did not get a chance to run away with the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021