BCCI forms sub-committee to look into functioning of JKCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:45 IST
The BCCI on Wednesday formed a three-member sub-committee, comprising former Ranji cricketer Mithun Manhas, to handle the day-to-day functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Besides Manhas, a former Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir captain, the other members of the sub-committee are Brigadier Anil Gupta and Sunil Sethi, a Jammu-based advocate.

The BCCI also appointed Majid Dar to look into the development of cricket in Srinagar. He will directly report to the sub-committee.

According to a BCCI statement, the sub-committee shall at all times work under the supervision and the control of the committee, consisting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

The committees were formed after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on April 23 directed the BCCI to take up the cricketing affairs of the JKCA due to mismanagement in the functioning of the state body.

''The Sub-Committee will look into day to day functioning of JKCA and shall at all times work under the supervision and control of the Committee,'' BCCI secretary Shah stated.

