The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of day one of the one-off Test between Indian Women and England in Bristol.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-LD INTERVIEW Southampton is boiling hot, expecting both Ashwin and Jadeja to play: Gavaskar By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that India will go in with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final as Southampton's ''boiling hot'' weather is going to ensure that the pitch dries up progressively and assists spinners.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SQUADS Two India squads playing in different locations may continue if COVID challenges persist: Dhumal By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) India fielding two different squads in different locations due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic can become a norm as it allows more bilateral cricket and some respite to all-format players from bio-bubble fatigue, said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-LD TEA India Women dismiss Beaumont but England Women consolidate Bristol, Jun 16 (PTI) Indian Women picked up the crucial wicket Tammy Beaumont (66) in the second session but England Women consolidated their position by reaching 162 for two at tea on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Wednesday.

SPO-ATH-SHIVPAL-ANNU-HOHN Javelin throwers Shivpal and Annu allege coach Uwe Hohn trains foreign athletes in overseas tours New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Two of the country's top javelin throwers, including the Olympic-bound Shivpal Singh, on Wednesday alleged that German coach Uwe Hohn also ''trains foreign athletes'' when the Indian team travels abroad for exposure tours.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-RAHANE I have reached here because of criticism: Rahane Southampton, Jun 16 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane doesn't mind a bit of ''criticism'' but has never been too overtly bothered by what people think about his game as he goes on with his job of winning Test matches for the Indian cricket team.

SPO-CRI-WTC-SOUTHEE Format of WTC final can be changed in future: Southee Southampton, Jun 16 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Wednesday said changes can be made to the format of the World Test Championship final going ahead, instead of it being a one-off match.

SPO-CRI-WTC-WATLING Watling hoping his 'one hell of a journey' ends with WTC high Southampton, Jun 16 (PTI) New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman B J Watling is hoping to end his ''one hell of a journey'' in international cricket with a triumph in the World Test Championship final against India beginning here on Friday.

SPO-RACING-CHANDHOK Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok now finds seat on Motorsport UK Board of Directors New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) In a big honour for India's Karun Chandhok, the former Formula 1 driver was on Wednesday appointed to the Board of Directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body for four-wheel racing in the island nation.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Bopanna, Sharan knock out second seeds at Halle Halle (Germany), Jun 16 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan knocked out second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Edouard Roger Vasselin to move to the quarterfinals of the Noventi Open, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-PSL-DUPLESSIS Concussed du Plessis ruled out of remaining PSL matches, returning home Abu Dhabi, Jun 16 (PTI) Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, who had suffered a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match here, was on Wednesday ruled out of the remaining matches of the T20 tournament.

SPO-FOOT-EURO-CRISTIANO Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles at PC, company takes USD 4 billion hit: Report Budapest, Jun 16 (PTI) Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him at a European Championships press conference here, which reportedly cost the global beverage giant a staggering USD 4 billion.

SPO-ATH-MILKHA Milkha Singh ''stable'', out of COVID ICU: family statement Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is ''stable'' and he has been shifted out of COVID ICU to another section of the PGIMER hospital, a statement from his family said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-AUS-IPL-SELECTOR Australia chief selector expects players to forgo IPL if it clashes with planned T20 tri-series Melbourne, Jun 16 (PTI) Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns on Wednesday said he expects the country's IPL players to forgo the high-profile T20 league starting mid-September if a tri-series involving West Indies and Afghanistan is scheduled at the same time.

SPO-CRI-ICC-TEST-RANKINGS Smith replaces Williamson as top-ranked Test batsman, Kohli rises to fourth Dubai, Jun 16 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli climbed to the fourth spot while Australia batsman Steve Smith reclaimed the top position in the ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

SPO-ATH-DUTEE Dutee expects Olympics spot on basis of world rankings if not through qualification timing New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) An Olympic qualifying spot within her grasp, national record-holding sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday said her target in the upcoming Tokyo Games is to reach the 100m final with an improved timing.

SPO-CRI-IND-CHAVAN Looking forward to hit the ground: Chavan after being cleared to play Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Cleared to play again by the BCCI after his ban for involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal ended, former Mumbai left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan says he cannot wait to hit the ground even though COVID-19 and the Mumbai monsoon are in his way for now.

