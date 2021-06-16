Left Menu

Tennis-Federer loses to Auger-Aliassime in Halle

It was the first time in 18 appearances that Federer has failed to reach the quarter-finals in Halle. Auger-Aliassime, who had never played his idol before, failed to capitalise on his break points in the opening set and dropped his own serve when Federer sent a backhand pass whistling down the line to lead 4-3.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:11 IST
Tennis-Federer loses to Auger-Aliassime in Halle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Roger Federer's bid for an 11th title on the Halle grass was cut short by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime as he fell away after a fine start to 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday. The 39-year-old impressed on his return to competitive action on grass for the first time since 2019 on Monday when he beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka in straight sets.

But Auger-Aliassime was a step up for the fifth-seeded Swiss who was far from his best in an error-strewn display. It was the first time in 18 appearances that Federer has failed to reach the quarter-finals in Halle.

Auger-Aliassime, who had never played his idol before, failed to capitalise on his break points in the opening set and dropped his own serve when Federer sent a backhand pass whistling down the line to lead 4-3. But Auger-Aliassime finally converted a break point at the ninth attempt to take a 4-2 lead in the second set and 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer's level dipped after that.

Federer sent a backhand long to drop serve at the start of the decider and Auger-Aliassime never looked back. Federer has played only three tournaments this year as he comes back from knee surgery and withdrew from the French Open after reaching the fourth round to focus on Wimbledon.

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev beat Jordan Thompson 6-4 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber who beat Corentin Moutet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021