Motor racing-Ocon signs up to stay at Alpine F1 until 2024

French driver Esteban Ocon will stay with Alpine until 2024, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday ahead of his home grand prix at Le Castellet.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:13 IST
French driver Esteban Ocon will stay with Alpine until 2024, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday ahead of his home grand prix at Le Castellet. The announcement rules out Ocon as a potential Mercedes driver, with the reigning world champions having him under contract as a youngster and reserve before his move to the French team.

"I'm delighted to continue with the team beyond this year and it's a fantastic feeling to secure my future with Alpine," said the 24-year-old, who joined what was the Renault team at the end of 2019, in a statement. Ocon finished second in Bahrain's Sakhir Grand Prix last year, his best result to date and first Formula One podium appearance.

His current team mate is Spain's two-times world champion Fernando Alonso, who began his comeback this season on a two-year deal. Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi said Ocon had grown in confidence and stature.

"Despite his young age, he is very experienced in Formula One and he's on a positive trajectory in both his maturity and ability behind the wheel. "He is a strong asset for us now, and also going forward as we meet the challenge of the new regulations," he added, referring to major changes coming in 2022.

