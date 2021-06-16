Soccer-Russia's Fernandes cleared of spinal injury after fall in win over Finland
Russia have confirmed that Mario Fernandes did not suffer a spinal injury after his heavy fall in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Finland in their European Championship Group B match in St Petersburg. "According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury.
Russia have confirmed that Mario Fernandes did not suffer a spinal injury after his heavy fall in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Finland in their European Championship Group B match in St Petersburg. Full back Fernandes had a rough fall in the first half after an aerial duel which saw him fall on his back and neck. The 30-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for scans.
"Fernandes was suspected of having a thoracic spine injury," the Russian team said in a statement. "According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury. He is flying with the team to Moscow and will be under the supervision of the doctors of the Russian national team."
Russia, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in their group opener, play Denmark in their final group game in Copenhagen on Monday.
