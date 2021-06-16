Left Menu

Soccer-Russia's Fernandes cleared of spinal injury after fall in win over Finland

Russia have confirmed that Mario Fernandes did not suffer a spinal injury after his heavy fall in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Finland in their European Championship Group B match in St Petersburg. "According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:36 IST
Soccer-Russia's Fernandes cleared of spinal injury after fall in win over Finland

Russia have confirmed that Mario Fernandes did not suffer a spinal injury after his heavy fall in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Finland in their European Championship Group B match in St Petersburg. Full back Fernandes had a rough fall in the first half after an aerial duel which saw him fall on his back and neck. The 30-year-old was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to the hospital for scans.

"Fernandes was suspected of having a thoracic spine injury," the Russian team said in a statement. "According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury. He is flying with the team to Moscow and will be under the supervision of the doctors of the Russian national team."

Russia, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in their group opener, play Denmark in their final group game in Copenhagen on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021