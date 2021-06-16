Shooters Bajwa, Khan training in Italy, to get COVID-19 vaccines: SAI

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will arrange for COVID-19 vaccination of shooters Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan who are training in Italy at present. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also said that 99 per cent of Tokyo Olympics-contingent has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Ninety-nine per cent Indian Olympic bound athletes have got their first dose of vaccine. Shooters Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Khan are training in Italy where @IndiaSports is organising the vaccines. SAI, Indian Embassy in Rome are in touch with them to facilitate this and their visa extension," SAI Media tweeted. With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, every sports fanatic is waiting for India to announce the name of the flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the showpiece event. While Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has said the announcement will be made at the end of the month, he has confirmed there will be two flag bearers.

The IOA chief had told ANI that an official announcement of the names will be made by the end of the month after all the teams have been announced for the showpiece event. "What I understand, with an eye on gender equality there will be one male and one female flagbearer. From now there will be two flagbearers. A little bit of clarity is awaited on the exact manner of the opening ceremony as this is a special situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared for everything, the ceremony dresses, and all are provided to the athletes. There will be an opening ceremony, but if it is closed or open that decision will be made," he said. (ANI)

