Left Menu

Shooters Bajwa, Khan training in Italy, to get COVID-19 vaccines: SAI

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will arrange for COVID-19 vaccination of shooters Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan who are training in Italy at present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:14 IST
Shooters Bajwa, Khan training in Italy, to get COVID-19 vaccines: SAI
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will arrange for COVID-19 vaccination of shooters Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan who are training in Italy at present. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also said that 99 per cent of Tokyo Olympics-contingent has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Ninety-nine per cent Indian Olympic bound athletes have got their first dose of vaccine. Shooters Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Khan are training in Italy where @IndiaSports is organising the vaccines. SAI, Indian Embassy in Rome are in touch with them to facilitate this and their visa extension," SAI Media tweeted. With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, every sports fanatic is waiting for India to announce the name of the flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the showpiece event. While Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has said the announcement will be made at the end of the month, he has confirmed there will be two flag bearers.

The IOA chief had told ANI that an official announcement of the names will be made by the end of the month after all the teams have been announced for the showpiece event. "What I understand, with an eye on gender equality there will be one male and one female flagbearer. From now there will be two flagbearers. A little bit of clarity is awaited on the exact manner of the opening ceremony as this is a special situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared for everything, the ceremony dresses, and all are provided to the athletes. There will be an opening ceremony, but if it is closed or open that decision will be made," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021