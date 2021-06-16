Left Menu

Tennis-British teenager Draper reaches Queen's quarter-finals

Wildcard Draper is Britain's youngest ATP quarter-finalist since Andy Murray in 2006. In it he will face British number two Cameron Norrie who continued his impressive season by beating Russian fifth seed Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-2.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:47 IST
Tennis-British teenager Draper reaches Queen's quarter-finals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British teenager Jack Draper continued his impressive run at the Queen's Club championships as he beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 7-6(0) on Wednesday. Draper, who knocked out Italian world number 19 Jannik Sinner in his opening match, used his powerful forehand to great effect against the tricky Bublik.

The 19-year-old did wobble when he served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was broken after a string of errors. He then saved a set point to force a tiebreak he won with ease. Wildcard Draper is Britain's youngest ATP quarter-finalist since Andy Murray in 2006.

In it he will face British number two Cameron Norrie who continued his impressive season by beating Russian fifth seed Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-2. "To be a quarter-finalist at Queen's sounds amazing," Draper, runner-up in the Wimbledon junior event in 2018, said.

"I thought I blew it near the end but I'm glad I stuck with it. The crowd helped me get over the line." Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, making his return to grasscourts singles action for the first time in three years, faces Italian Matteo Berrettini on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021