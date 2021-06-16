Tennis-British teenager Draper reaches Queen's quarter-finals

British teenager Jack Draper continued his impressive run at the Queen's Club championships as he beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 7-6(0) on Wednesday. Draper, who knocked out Italian world number 19 Jannik Sinner in his opening match, used his powerful forehand to great effect against the tricky Bublik.

The 19-year-old did wobble when he served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and was broken after a string of errors. He then saved a set point to force a tiebreak he won with ease. Wildcard Draper is Britain's youngest ATP quarter-finalist since Andy Murray in 2006.

Advertisement

In it he will face British number two Cameron Norrie who continued his impressive season by beating Russian fifth seed Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-2. "To be a quarter-finalist at Queen's sounds amazing," Draper, runner-up in the Wimbledon junior event in 2018, said.

"I thought I blew it near the end but I'm glad I stuck with it. The crowd helped me get over the line." Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, making his return to grasscourts singles action for the first time in three years, faces Italian Matteo Berrettini on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)