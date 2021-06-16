Left Menu

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 16-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 23:10 IST
Scoreboard: Day 1, IND WOM vs ENG WOM
Scoreboard on the opening day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Wednesday.

England Women 1st innings: Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35 Tammy Beaumont c S Verma b S Rana 66 Heather Knight lbw b D Sharma 95 Natalie Sciver lbw b D Sharma 42 Amy Jones lbw b S Rana 1 Sophia Dunkley batting 12 Georgia Elwiss c D Sharma b S Rana 5 Katherine Brunt batting 7 Extras: (B-2, NB-2, WD-1) 5 Total (For 6 wickets in 92 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-140, 3-230, 4-236, 5-244, 6-251.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 18-2-44-0, Shikha Pandey 11-3-36-0, Pooja Vastrakar 12-3-43-1, Sneh Rana 29-3-77-3, D Sharma 18-3-50-2, Harmanpreet Kaur 4-0-16-0.

