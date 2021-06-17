Left Menu

Golf-Newlywed Westwood back at Torrey Pines after 2008 near-miss

Like Mickelson, Westwood does not bring his best game to the course every time, but he is okay with that. "I think I was a lot more consistent when I was younger," said the former world number one who has won more than 40 times worldwide.

Golf-Newlywed Westwood back at Torrey Pines after 2008 near-miss

Newlywed Lee Westwood will have a working honeymoon with wife Helen performing caddying duties as per usual at the U.S. Open starting at Torrey Pines on Thursday.

Westwood joked that he hoped their on-course relationship would not change following their wedding in Las Vegas last Friday. "It's going to be husband and wife, so it might change," the Englishman said breezily on championship eve.

"She might kind of give me the elbow a bit more often, but it's a very relaxed relationship anyway. We just enjoy ourselves, trying to have a good time out there. "But mentally she's very good for me. She knows me better than anybody."

Westwood is back at Torrey Pines for the first time since falling one stroke short of joining the 2008 Tiger Woods-Rocco Mediate playoff, famously won by Woods, who played on virtually one leg due to a knee injury and tibia stress fractures. Westwood, who is still searching for a first major victory after several close calls, remains ultra competitive at the age of 48.

Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship victory last month at age 50 demonstrated that the old bulls can still match it with the young bucks when the stars align. Like Mickelson, Westwood does not bring his best game to the course every time, but he is okay with that.

"I think I was a lot more consistent when I was younger," said the former world number one who has won more than 40 times worldwide. "I think it's just a case of getting older and not being able to peak as often. I know when my game's there, it's still world class, and I'm still going to have a chance in the big tournaments against the best fields.

"It just doesn't happen as regularly. I'm a little bit sort of blase about it and turn up. If my game's there, it's there, and I might have a chance."

