Left Menu

Golf-Usual mix of skill, patience needed at golf's toughest test

The U.S. Open has a reputation as golf's toughest test and a typically-exacting examination of skill and patience awaits the world's best players at the 121st staging of the major championship which starts on Thursday. The prevailing view of players is that anyone wanting to contend will have to avoid the thick rough waiting to gobble up errant shots at Torrey Pines south.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 04:27 IST
Golf-Usual mix of skill, patience needed at golf's toughest test

The U.S. Open has a reputation as golf's toughest test and a typically-exacting examination of skill and patience awaits the world's best players at the 121st staging of the major championship which starts on Thursday.

The prevailing view of players is that anyone wanting to contend will have to avoid the thick rough waiting to gobble up errant shots at Torrey Pines south. The 7,652-yard par-71 layout, a city-owned municipal course that San Diego residents can play for as little as $63, hugs cliff tops above the Pacific Ocean and affords magnificent views of the world's largest water hazard.

Players, however, will be more concerned with how deeply their balls nestle down in the wiry rough that, to listen to the players, will often be penal but also occasionally offer a reprieve. "This thick-blade grass, you can actually get lucky and get some decent lies, or you can get some that it's hard to move (the ball) five yards," said Spaniard Jon Rahm, who will likely start as one of the favourites on a course where he posted his first PGA Tour victory.

"So the discrepancy is big. It's a U.S. Open. You're going to get good breaks and bad breaks," added Rahm. Several former champions weighed in, with Rory McIlroy perhaps the only contrarian.

American Gary Woodland, the 2019 champion up the coast at Pebble Beach, said the rough had been so deep around some greens that organisers had given it a late haircut. "I think they've mowed it a little bit since Sunday because you were losing balls around the greens," Woodland said. "It's brutal."

Another former champion, Webb Simpson, relishes the test. "I don't think I would like it 20 times a year, but it's really fun for a week," said the 2012 winner. "You feel like it's kind of survival every day."

Straight-talking two-time champion Brooks Koepka offered a typically straight observation. "If you don't hit the fairways, you're going to be in trouble," he said.

But McIlroy had a slightly different take. "The rough is playable. It's not as penal as some other U.S. Opens," he said.

Torrey Pines previously hosted the U.S. Open in 2008, when Tiger Woods famously won in a playoff against Rocco Mediate despite playing for five days with two tibia stress fractures and a badly-injured left knee that would require reconstructive surgery a week later. The winning score then was one under par.

Woods is not playing this year as he rehabilitates from a February car crash, but Phil Mickelson is here, playing in his hometown in the one championship he needs to complete the career grand slam, after six agonising runner-up finishes. Mickelson joins 155 others, including nine amateurs, who will tee up for the first two rounds, and the top 60 (plus ties) will advance to the final 36 holes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021