Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-U.S. Open crowds limited despite California reopening

U.S. Open attendance is expected to top out at about 13,000 each day, barely 25% of the numbers at Torrey Pines when it previously hosted the tournament in 2008, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday's championship eve. This is despite the fact that California on Tuesday lifted most coronavirus curbs on crowd gatherings.

Tennis-Wimbledon cuts 2021 prize purse by 5%, tickets go on sale on Thursday

Prize money for this year's Wimbledon will be a little over 35 million pounds ($49.4 million), a 5.2% reduction from 2019 when the grasscourt Grand Slam was last held, organisers said on Wednesday. Wimbledon was the only major to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will this year return in its usual slot with the main draw starting on June 28.

Olympics-Japan to decide soon on domestic spectators

Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said on Wednesday, after experts signed off on a plan to allow crowds of up to 10,000 people at events. The final call on attendance at the Games will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Analysis-Soccer-Dynamic Italy blazing a trail from ashes of World Cup failure

Roberto Mancini has said it took "the end of the world" for him to become Italy coach but his side now appear to be in a brave new world following a classy 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday that propelled them into the Euro 2020 knockouts. After laying down a marker with a stunning second-half display in their opener to beat Turkey 3-0, Italy matched that scoreline but produced an even more assured performance.

Tennis-British teenager Draper reaches Queen's quarter-finals

British teenager Jack Draper continued his impressive run at the Queen's Club championships as he beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6(5) 7-6(0) on Wednesday. Draper, who knocked out Italian world number 19 Jannik Sinner in his opening match, used his powerful forehand to great effect against the tricky Bublik.

Golf-Newlywed Westwood back at Torrey Pines after 2008 near-miss

Newlywed Lee Westwood will have a working honeymoon with wife Helen performing caddying duties as per usual at the U.S. Open starting at Torrey Pines on Thursday. Westwood joked that he hoped their on-course relationship would not change following their wedding in Las Vegas last Friday.

Athletics-Bromell, Gatlin, Lyles, Baker - high stakes in 100m at USA trials

A field overflowing with talent has all eyes on the men's 100 metres as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials kicks off on Friday. At stake in Eugene, Oregon, is not only a spot on Team USA but a chance to claim some of the spotlight left behind by Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who retired in 2017 with eight Olympic golds as the planet's most famous and beloved sprinter.

MLB roundup: Astros top Rangers on Jose Altuve's 10th-inning slam

Jose Altuve clubbed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Altuve socked his 13th home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field off Texas reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2), answering the solo run Texas scored off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-1) in the top of the 10th.

Golf-Usual mix of skill, patience needed at golf's toughest test

The U.S. Open has a reputation as golf's toughest test and a typically-exacting examination of skill and patience awaits the world's best players at the 121st staging of the major championship which starts on Thursday. The prevailing view of players is that anyone wanting to contend will have to avoid the thick rough waiting to gobble up errant shots at Torrey Pines south.

Golf-McIlroy would support ban on green-reading books

Rory McIlroy, who serves as chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC), said on Wednesday he would support a ban on green-reading books which he feels have made golfers lazy and diminish one of the game's innate skills. The four-times major champion said that while he uses the books that provide the direction and degree of slope from all areas of the putting surface, they simply take the art of reading greens almost completely out of the game.

