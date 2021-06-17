Left Menu

Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-06-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:30 IST
Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years
  • Country:
  • Spain

Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.

Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.” The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.

He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021