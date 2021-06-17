Left Menu

Cricket-Du Plessis returns home after suffering concussion in PSL

The Quetta side tweeted on Wednesday that du Plessis would take no further part in the tournament due to the "nasty collision". "The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa," the team added.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:40 IST
Cricket-Du Plessis returns home after suffering concussion in PSL
Image Credit: : Image Credit : Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has cut short his Pakistan Super League (PSL) stint to return home after suffering a concussion on Saturday, his Quetta Gladiators franchise said. Du Plessis collided with team mate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in the match in Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet on Sunday, the 36-year-old said he suffered some memory loss after the concussion but was confident of making a quick return to action. The Quetta side tweeted on Wednesday that du Plessis would take no further part in the tournament due to the "nasty collision".

"The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa," the team added. "We wish the legend all the best & hope he gets back on the field soon."

Bottom placed Gladiators, who are out of the playoff race after Wednesday's defeat by Multan Sultans, face Karachi Kings in their final group match on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021