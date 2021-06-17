Left Menu

Former Test umpire Madhavrao Gothoskar feted

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-06-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 10:45 IST
Former Test umpire Madhavrao Gothoskar was felicitated for his service to the game by the Cricketers' Foundation, here.

The 92-year-old Gothoskar received a cheque for Rs 75,000 along with a shawl and a letter of appreciation from Cricketers’ Foundation Secretary Amit Gadkari, according to a media release.

Gothoskar, who witnessed batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's record-equalling 29th Test hundred at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi, officiated 14 Tests between 1973 and 1983.

His solid grasp of the laws of umpiring earned him the respect of the opposing captains.

