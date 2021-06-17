Left Menu

Yediyurappa condoles death of former cricketer B Vijayakrishna

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa has condoled the death of former cricketer B. Vijayakrishna.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:39 IST
Chief Minister of Karnataka B. S. Yediyurappa (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa on Thursday condoled the death of former cricketer B Vijayakrishna. "In his death, we have lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family members and fans to bear the loss," the CM said in his message.

In his fifteen-year career as an all-rounder, Bharamiah Vijayakrishna played 80 first-class matches in which he scored over 2000 runs and took 194 wickets. Vijayakrishna played a very vital role in Karnataka's first Ranji win as his contribution of 71 runs in the final against Rajasthan was the top score.

A terrific striker of the ball, Vijayakrishna won the trophy for the fastest century in the Ranji Trophy season of 1975-76 for his 102* in 138 minutes in the quarter-final match against Maharashtra. His other first-class hundred was scored against Bihar in 1977-78.

Vijayakrishna retired after the Ranji final against Bombay in 1982-83. (ANI)

