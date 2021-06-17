Left Menu

Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years, club announces farewell

Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years at the club when his contract expires at the end of the month, the club announced on Wednesday.

17-06-2021
Sergio Ramos (Photo: Twitter/Real Madrid C. F.). Image Credit: ANI
Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years at the club when his contract expires at the end of the month, the club announced on Wednesday. Real Madrid C. F. announced that the institutional act of tribute and farewell to their captain Sergio Ramos will be held on Thursday, which will be attended by the club's President Florentino Perez.

The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree on a new contract with the LaLiga club and will leave as a free agent. Ramos, who has made 671 appearances for Madrid, scoring 101 goals is yet to make any decision regarding his future. The defender signed for Real Madrid in 2005 and is now leaving the club having won four Champions League titles, five Liga trophies, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, and two Copa del Rey titles, being Real Madrid's second most honored player just behind Paco Gento.

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries as he made only 21 appearances for Los Blancos and was not selected by Spain for the Euro 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

