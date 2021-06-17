Ranawade inks fresh four-year deal with Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday has signed a four-year contract extension with Amey Ranawade until May 2025.

Amey first represented 'DSK Shivajians' and Mohun Bagan in the I League along with two stints at FC Goa in the Indian Super League.

After turning out for Bengaluru United in the I League 2nd Division, the 23-year-old signed for Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The right-sided fullback broke into Sergio Lobera's side and went on to make 20 appearances in the last season, where they bagged both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL trophy.

''Joining Mumbai City last year was one of the best decisions, I've taken in my career. Over the last year, this club has not only given me the confidence to show what I can do on the pitch but has been like my family and like any family, they have stood by me in good times and bad,'' Amey was quoted as saying in a media statement issued here by the club.

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera, on his part, said that Amey possesses a great amount of quality and has the right temperament for a young professional. ''Amey is a true fighter and he has proven it time and again. We're glad Amey has decided to commit his future to Mumbai City and that only reaffirms our faith in him and shows that he can go on and be an important part of his home city and this club for a long time to come,'' Lobera added.

