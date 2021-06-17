Sports News Roundup: Olympics-'The Ledecky Show' lights up U.S. Olympic swimming trials; MLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-'The Ledecky Show' lights up U.S. Olympic swimming trials

It was the 'Katie Ledecky show' at the United States Olympic swimming trials on Wednesday as she stormed to two decisive wins in the 200 meters and 1,500m freestyle in just over an hour. Ledecky, who had booked her Tokyo ticket by winning the 400m free on Monday, took on her toughest test of the week in the Omaha pool by racing in the two finals, adding two more events to her Olympic program.

MLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit

Jacob deGrom pitched three perfect innings before exiting with right shoulder soreness, but the Mets' bullpen finished the job as New York earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Seven New York pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Mets will look to complete a four-game series sweep Thursday.

Soccer: Ronaldo, Pogba snub sponsors at Euro 2020

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles, sparking a furor among football fans. Pogba, a practicing Muslim, moved away from the beer bottle when he sat down to speak to the media on Tuesday after he was named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Olympics-Japan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

Japan is set to outline how it will lift its state of emergency curbs while keeping some restrictions, including spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month's Olympics could trigger a new wave of coronavirus infections. Media reports say the government is considering allowing up to 10,000 spectators into stadiums during the Games, in line with a plan endorsed by health experts https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/japan-considering-limited-domestic-spectators-olympics-media-2021-06-15 on Wednesday for local events.

Tennis-Wimbledon cuts 2021 prize purse by 5%, tickets go on sale on Thursday

Prize money for this year's Wimbledon will be a little over 35 million pounds ($49.4 million), a 5.2% reduction from 2019 when the grasscourt Grand Slam was last held, organizers said on Wednesday. Wimbledon was the only major to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will this year return in its usual slot with the main draw starting on June 28.

Olympics-Kerevi named in Australia's sevens squad for warm-up event

Samu Kerevi thought his international career was over after the 2019 Rugby World Cup but he may get another chance to represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics after being selected in a 13-man sevens squad for a warmup tournament this month. Australia is due to face Olympic gold medallists Fiji, world champions New Zealand and an Oceania Barbarians team in the June 25-27 event in Townsville, Queensland.

Athletics-Bromell, Gatlin, Lyles, Baker - high stakes in 100m at USA trials

A field overflowing with talent has all eyes on the men's 100 meters as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials kick off on Friday. At stake in Eugene, Oregon is not only a spot on Team USA but a chance to claim some of the spotlight left behind by Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who retired in 2017 with eight Olympic golds as the planet's most famous and beloved sprinter.

Hornets' LaMelo Ball voted NBA Rookie of the Year

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was named NBA Rookie of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the third player in franchise history to capture the honor, joining Larry Johnson (1991-92) and Emeka Okafor (2004-05). Ball, 19, received 84 first-place votes and earned 465 total points from a global panel of 99 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Golf-Usual mix of skill, patience needed at golf's toughest test

The U.S. Open has a reputation as golf's toughest test and a typically exacting examination of skill and patience awaits the world's best players at the 121st staging of the major championship which starts on Thursday. The prevailing view of players is that anyone wanting to contend will have to avoid the thick rough waiting to gobble up errant shots at Torrey Pines south.

Golf-McIlroy would support ban on green-reading books

Rory McIlroy, who serves as chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC), said on Wednesday he would support a ban on green-reading books which he feels have made golfers lazy and diminish one of the game's innate skills. The four-time major champion said that while he uses the books that provide the direction and degree of slope from all areas of the putting surface, they simply take the art of reading greens almost completely out of the game.

