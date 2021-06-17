Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse on pitch
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:29 IST
Denmark's Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener on Saturday, the team's national team doctor said in a statement on Thursday.
"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," doctor Morten Boesen said.
He added that such a device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.
