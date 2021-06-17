Euro 2020: Belgium to pay tribute to Eriksen in match against Denmark

Belgium Football team will put the ball out of play in the 10th minute of their Euro 2020 clash against Denmark on Thursday to pay tribute to Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend during their match against Finland. "This is about a celebration in football and for Christian," announced Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez in a pre-match press conference.

"As you can imagine, the uncertainty that we had when the incident happened, that was a really tough moment, a tough moment for any player that was watching the game, a tough moment for players who have been sharing dressing rooms with Christian. "Then from that point on, once you get the good news that Christian reacted positively, that he was talking, that he was in the hospital, now it's almost a celebration."

Eriksen, who wears No.10 for Denmark, is stable and awake now after collapsing on the pitch. Eriksen has said of his recovery: "I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay." Earlier, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku also dedicated his performance in the Euro Cup match to his club teammate Christian Eriksen. After scoring his first goal in the game against Russia, Lukaku was heard shouting "Chris, Chris, I love you." (ANI)

