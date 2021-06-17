Left Menu

Olympics-Japan medical adviser Omi to announce advice for holding Games on Friday

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-06-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 14:37 IST
Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, will hold an online news conference on Friday evening to brief on his and other medical experts' advice on how best to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the Games, the Japan National Press Club said.

Local media reported on Thursday that the experts' report, to be submitted to - but not commissioned by - the government and Olympics organisers, would propose that having no live spectators would be the least risky approach.

The government, meanwhile, is aiming to allow spectators into the Games, media also reported. A decision on the maximum number of spectators for the Olympics is due by the end of the month.

