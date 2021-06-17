Left Menu

Have decided this year will be the last season of my tennis career: Kiki Bertens

Former World No. 4 Kiki Bertens has announced that she will retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2021 season.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:41 IST
Have decided this year will be the last season of my tennis career: Kiki Bertens
Kiki Bertens (Photo: Twitter/FILA Tennis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Former World No. 4 Kiki Bertens has announced that she will retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2021 season. "I want to share with all of you that I have decided this year will be the last season of my tennis career," Bertens said on Instagram. "I have always demanded the maximum of myself, but the tank is quite empty. The balance of the hard work I put in day in and day out and the satisfaction I get out of it at the end of the day is no longer there."

Kiki Bertens underwent Achilles surgery last October. The 29-year-old said she plans to play Eastbourne, Wimbledon, and the Olympics in Tokyo before deciding if she will play in any other event later in the year. "I'm really happy that I can end it this way," said Bertens, who is currently ranked No. 20. "That I can hopefully end it in the right way with some nice results, but I'm proud of the career that I had."

Bertens' best showing in a Grand Slam event came in 2016 when she reached the semi-finals of the French Open before losing to Serena Williams. She also reached the Wimbledon quarter-final in 2018 and has won 10 singles and 10 doubles titles in her career. "For me, if Covid didn't come maybe I could continue for two to three more years, I have no idea. But when you're in the rhythm of doing something, it's easy for me and I can just keep on going, no matter how long," she said.

"But then, Covid came and everything changed. With the unknown, it was tough to go out there and practice every day," she added. In 2021, Bertens didn't play the Australian Open. At the French Open, seeded 16th, she lost in the first round to Polona Hercog. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021