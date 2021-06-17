Soccer-Buffon returns to Parma in Serie B, 20 years after leaving
He soon established a glowing reputation, helping his club win the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia in 1998-99, and became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Juventus in a deal worth around 33 million pounds ($46.06 million) in 2001. The Italian has been at Juventus ever since, apart from one season at Paris St Germain in 2018-19, and his honours list includes 10 Serie A titles, one Ligue 1 title and the World Cup among others.
Goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon has returned to his first club Parma 20 years after leaving, the Italian club announced on Thursday. The 43-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club, who were relegated from Serie A in 2020-21, after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract.
Buffon, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, began his career as a youth player at Parma aged 13 in 1991 and made his Serie A debut as a 17-year-old four years later. He soon established a glowing reputation, helping his club win the UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia in 1998-99, and became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Juventus in a deal worth around 33 million pounds ($46.06 million) in 2001.
The Italian has been at Juventus ever since, apart from one season at Paris St Germain in 2018-19, and his honours list includes 10 Serie A titles, one Ligue 1 title and the World Cup among others. Buffon deputised for Wojciech Szczesny last season, making 14 appearances in all competitions, which included playing every minute of a triumphant Coppa Italia campaign for Juve. ($1 = 0.7164 pounds)
