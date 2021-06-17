Left Menu

India name 8 debutants in women's hockey squad for Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 16:15 IST
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India on Thursday named eight Olympic debutants in its 16-member women's hockey squad for the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

The squad includes eight experienced campaigners who last featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Indian women's hockey team will be captained by star striker Rani Rampal in the quadrennial Games.

The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, is the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team, and Salima Tete.

Tete had led the Indian team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires to a silver medal performance.

This will be the Indian women's hockey team's third appearance at the Olympic Games and their second consecutive outing, with previous appearances coming in 1980 and 2016.

Complete Squad: GOALKEEPERS: Savita DEFENDERS: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.

MIDFIELDERS: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

FORWARDS: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.

