FACTBOX-Soccer-Players to miss Euro 2020 games due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Championship kicked off on June 11 with many participating nations still struggling with new COVID-19 infections and some players not inoculated.

Following are players affected by COVID-19: NETHERLANDS

* Jasper Cillessen - tested positive on May 28 The Netherlands left first choice goalkeeper out of their squad after he tested positive, with coach Frank de Boer not prepared to risk how long he needs to recover.

PORTUGAL * Joao Cancelo - tested positive on June 12

The Portugal defender was ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive and will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their tournament opener against Hungary. RUSSIA

* Andrei Mostovoy - tested positive on June 11 Russia replaced midfielder Andrei Mostovoy with defender Roman Yevgenyev in their lineup after the former's latest coronavirus test came back with "unfavourable results".

SLOVAKIA * Denis Vavro - tested positive on June 17

Defender Denis Vavro and another staff member tested positive ahead of the team's Euro 2020 match against Sweden. Head coach Stefan Tarkovic said both were feeling well and had no symptoms. SPAIN

* Sergio Busquets - tested positive on June 6 Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive eight days before Spain's first match at Euro 2020, missing Spain's opening fixture against Sweden.

Defender Diego Llorente also tested positive five days before the opening match but returned to the squad's training camp only days later after testing negative in another two rounds of tests. SWEDEN

* Dejan Kulusevski - tested positive on June 8 * Mattias Svanberg - tested positive on June 8

Sweden midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg missed the opening game against Spain. After the first of the two players returned a positive test, Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said no reserve would be called up as he hoped Kulusevski would be able to rejoin the squad after the Group E opener.

