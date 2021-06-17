Left Menu

Buffon extends career, return to Parma, his first club

PTI | Parma | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:25 IST
Buffon extends career, return to Parma, his first club
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon rejoined second-division Parma on Thursday more than a quarter century after beginning his legendary career with the team.

Parma posted a playful video on social media of Buffon digging up his old Parma shirt and a Superman outfit in one of the goals at Ennio Tardini stadium.

''I'm back,'' Buffon said.

The 43-year-old Buffon recently left Juventus, where he was being used as a reserve to Wojciech Szczesny.

Parma did not immediately release details about the contract.

Buffon first tasted international glory with Parma by helping the team win the UEFA Cup in 1999.

He then was a key player in Italy's run to the 2006 World Cup title and won numerous titles with Juventus.

Parma was relegated after finishing last in Serie A in its first season under new American ownership. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021