Dunkley hits maiden fifty as England reach 357/8 at lunch on Day 2

England Women reached 357 for eight against India Women at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test here on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 269 for six, England lost Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the morning session but Sophia Dunkley (66 not out) continued to frustrate the visitors. Anya Shrubsole (16 not out) is the other unbeaten batter at the break. India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: England Women: 357 for 8 in 118 overs. (H Knight 95, Sophia Dunkley 66 not out; Deepti Sharma 3/65).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)