PTI | Bristol | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:54 IST
Scoreboard: Tea-Day 2, IND WOM vs ENG WOM
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Thursday.

England Women 1st innings: Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35 Tammy Beaumont c S Verma b S Rana 66 Heather Knight lbw b D Sharma 95 Natalie Sciver lbw b D Sharma 42 Amy Jones lbw b S Rana 1 Sophia Dunkley batting 66 Georgia Elwiss c D Sharma b S Rana 5 Katherine Brunt lbw b Goswami 8 Sophie Ecclestone c Shikha Pandey b Deepti Sharma 17 Anya Shrubsole batting 16 Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-2, WD-1) 6 Total (For 8 wickets in 118 overs) 357 Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-140, 3-230, 4-236, 5-244, 6-251, 7-270, 8-326.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 21-3-58-1, Shikha Pandey 13-3-44-0, Pooja Vastrakar 14-3-53-1, Sneh Rana 38-4-109-3, D Sharma 27-5-65-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 5-0-25-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

