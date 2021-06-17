FACTBOX-Cricket-West Indies vs South Africa - Second test

Factbox on the second test of the two-match series between West Indies and South Africa, which starts on Friday: WHERE

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia WHEN

Advertisement

June 18-22. Play starts at 1000 local time (1400 GMT) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Gregory Brathwaite (both West Indies) TV umpire: Leslie Reifer (West Indies)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies) WEST INDIES

Coach: Phil Simmons Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite

World Ranking: Sixth Squad: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

SOUTH AFRICA Coach: Mark Boucher

Captain: Dean Elgar World Ranking: Seventh

Squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams. PAST MEETINGS

Played: 29 West Indies won: 3

South Africa won: 19 Drawn: 7

PAST MEETINGS IN WEST INDIES Played: 14

West Indies won: 2 South Africa won: 7

Drawn: 5 LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2021: South Africa won by an innings & 63 runs (Gros Islet) 2015: South Africa won by 8 wickets (Cape Town)

2014: Match drawn (Port Elizabeth) 2014: South Africa won by an innings & 220 runs (Pretoria)

2010: South Africa won by 7 wickets (Bridgetown) (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)