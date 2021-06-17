Left Menu

Soccer-France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child

"All precautions have been taken, particularly in terms of health." Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:47 IST
Soccer-France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

France's Kingsley Coman has been granted permission to leave the European Championship squad to attend the birth of his child, the country's football federation (FFF) said on Thursday. The decision was authorised by coach Didier Deschamps and the federation gave the Bayern Munich winger permission after consultation with governing body UEFA and its COVID cell.

"After consultation with UEFA and the UEFA COVID cell, Didier Deschamps and the Federation authorized Kingsley Coman to join his partner and attend the birth of his child," the FFF said. "All precautions have been taken, particularly in terms of health."

Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener on Tuesday. They next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021