Women's Test: India reach 63 for no loss at tea in reply to England's 396/9 declared

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 17-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 20:26 IST
In reply to England Women's 396 for nine declared, India Women responded strongly by reaching 63 for no loss in their first innings at tea on the second day of the one-off Test here on Thursday.

At the final break of the day, Smriti Mandhana was batting on 27 in the company of debutant Shefali Verma (35 not out).

Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 269 for six, England lost Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the morning session but Sophia Dunkley continued to frustrate the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 74.

England added 127 runs to their overnight score.

Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole (47) shared valuable 70 runs for the ninth wicket.

Debutant off-spinner Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4/131, while Deepti Sharma (3/65) too impressed with the ball.

India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Brief Scores: England Women: 396/9 decl in 121.2 overs. (H Knight 95, Sophia Dunkley 74 not out, Tammy Beaumont 66; Sneh Rana 4/131, Deepti Sharma 3/65).

India Women: 63 for no loss in 23 overs (Shefali Verma 35 not out, Smriti Mandhana 27 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

