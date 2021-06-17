MPL Sports Foundation becomes principal partner for Indian Olympic Association

MPL Sports Foundation, the philanthropy arm of e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL), on Thursday said it has become the principal partner of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Through this association, the foundation will be the principal partner for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, according to a statement.

Further, sports and athleisure brand MPL Sports was also named the official kit partner for the Indian contingents for both the 2022 events, it added.

''India has the potential to become a global sports superpower. One of our goals with MPL Sports Foundation is to democratise opportunities in sports and esports for our vastly talented youth.

''We are honored to partner with IOA and hope that this will be a long-standing association. We look forward to working together to develop the future of sports in India,'' MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said.

The partnership with IOA comes close on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

E-sports will also be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games.

MPL Sports Foundation aims to raise awareness and transform the sports and e-sports landscape in India, by identifying athletes from all walks of life and providing them a platform to develop and showcase their skills, the statement said.

