Scoreboard: Tea-Day 2, IND WOM vs ENG WOM

Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women here on Thursday.

England Women 1st innings: Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35 Tammy Beaumont c S Verma b S Rana 66 Heather Knight lbw b D Sharma 95 Natalie Sciver lbw b D Sharma 42 Amy Jones lbw b S Rana 1 Sophia Dunkley not out 74 Georgia Elwiss c D Sharma b S Rana 5 Katherine Brunt lbw b Goswami 8 Sophie Ecclestone c Shikha Pandey b Deepti Sharma 17 Anya Shrubsole b S Rana 47 Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-2, WD-1) 6 Total: (For 8 wickets in 121.2 overs) 396 Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-140, 3-230, 4-236, 5-244, 6-251, 7-270, 8-326, 9-396.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 21-3-58-1, Shikha Pandey 15-3-61-0, Pooja Vastrakar 14-3-53-1, Sneh Rana 39.2-4-131-4, D Sharma 27-5-65-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 5-0-25-0.

India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana not out 27 Shafali Verma not out 35 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For no loss in 23 overs) 63 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 5-1-13-0, Anya Shrubsole 6-2-14-0, Nat Sciver 4-0-18-0, Kate Cross 5-2-9-0, Sophie Ecclestone 3-1-8-0.

