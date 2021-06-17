The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day 2 of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women in Bristol.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NZ-PREVIEW WTC Final: Kohli eyes legacy, Williamson prize for consistency in battle of equals Southampton, Jun 17 (PTI) Virat Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Kane Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-LD KOHLI One game over five days isn't going to reflect how we are as team: Kohli Southampton, Jun 17 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday asserted that one Test match is not a ''true reflection'' of his team even if it happens to be the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and he is treating it as ''just another'' game.

SPO-CRI-WTC-KOHLI-POINTS We were more determined after change in WTC point system: Kohli Southampton, Jun 17 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said his team became more hungry and determined after the points system of the inaugural World Test Championship was changed midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WTC-WILLIAMSON Williamson says place in WTC final testament to team's growth over two years Southampton, Jun 17 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said a place in the World Test Championship final against India is a testament to the team's growth over the past two years but he is not reading too much into the favourites tag given to his side.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-GANGULY In seaming conditions, it's ideal to bat first and soak in pressure: Ganguly New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Up against the ''best New Zealand'' side of the past 35 years, India should opt to bat first even if the conditions are overcast as that is what has worked best for the side during overseas tours, feels BCCI President and former captain Sourav Ganguly.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-ELEVEN No surprises in India's playing eleven for WTC final, Ishant preferred over Siraj Southampton, Jun 17 (PTI) India on Thursday went for tried and tested players, preferring veteran Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the playing eleven for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

SPO-HOCK-OLY-SQUAD-2NDLD WOM India name 8 debutants in women's hockey team for Tokyo Olympics Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) India on Thursday named eight Olympic debutants and as many veterans in its 16-member women's hockey squad for the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

SPO-IOA-SPONSOR IOA ropes in MPL as principal sponsor for Tokyo Games, inks one-and-a-half year deal New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday roped in mobile gaming platform, MPL Sports Foundation as the principal sponsor of the country's contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

SPO-ATH-MILKHA Milkha Singh ''stable and improving'' Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is ''stable and improving'' under the constant supervision of a medical team at the PGIMER here after having recovered from COVID-19, which he contracted last month.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-RANA Debutant Rana dedicates performance to late father Bristol, Jun 17 (PTI) India women's cricket team spinner Sneh Rana has dedicated her stellar Test debut performance to her late father, who died a few days before she was named in the side for the ongoing one-off game against England here.

SPO-CRI-WTC-VAUGHAN-COOK Vaughan, Cook predict NZ victory in WTC final London, Jun 17 (PTI) Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook reckon New Zealand will walk away with the top honours in the WTC final against India as they have the ability to play long periods of disciplined cricket and have got acclimatized to the English conditions.

SPO-CRI-VIJAYAKRISHNA-DEATH Veteran Karnataka cricketer B Vijayakrishna dies Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Veteran Karnataka cricketer B Vijayakrishna died at a private hospital here on Thursday due to multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest, family sources said.

SPO-CRI-PUJARA-KARTHIK Pujara has shown that strike rate in Test cricket is absolute nonsense: Dinesh Karthik New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India and Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has cited the example of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara to say that the constant talk over strike-rate in the longest format is ''absolute nonsense''.

SPO-CRI-HCA-AZHAR-SUSPENSION HCA Apex Council suspends its own president Azharuddin, cricketer calls it vendetta Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has ''suspended'' its own president, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, for alleged violation of its constitution. PTI SSC SSC SSC

