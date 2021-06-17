Left Menu

Soccer-We are still the outsiders, Slovakia captain Hamsik says

Slovakia will take their underdogs tag into Friday's match against Sweden despite their surprise win over Poland in their opening Euro 2020 Group E game, captain Marek Hamsik said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:45 IST
Soccer-We are still the outsiders, Slovakia captain Hamsik says

Slovakia will take their underdogs tag into Friday's match against Sweden despite their surprise win over Poland in their opening Euro 2020 Group E game, captain Marek Hamsik said. Hamsik joined Swedish club IFK Gothenburg this year, but does not believe that experience will help his team much.

"It looks like we are the favourites, first in our group after the first round, but we are still the outsiders of this group," Hamsik told reporters on Thursday. "This is the way to approach it - nobody will give us anything for free, no victory or points, we can only win that by a good performance on the pitch, just the way we did against the Poles," he said.

Slovakia will still be without defender Denis Vavro who is isolating after he and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The Slovakians secured their fourth win in the last five games against Poland with a gritty performance on Monday and are looking to make it to the knockout phase of a major tournament for the third time.

Sweden's attacking options will be bolstered by the return of winger Dejan Kulusevski following an ultra-defensive display against group favourites Spain that earned them a scoreless draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021