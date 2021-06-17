Left Menu

Golf-Koepka makes steady start at fog-delayed U.S. Open

World number two Justin Thomas and number four Collin Morikawa, playing with Koepka, also began their day with pars after getting up and down from a greenside bunker as the sun started to peak out from the clouds. PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, playing a day after his 51st birthday and a month after becoming golf's oldest major winner, was also due out on the same hole two groups back with Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:52 IST
Golf-Koepka makes steady start at fog-delayed U.S. Open

Twice champion Brooks Koepka began his bid for a fifth major with a routine par at Torrey Pines where fog delayed the start of the U.S. Open by 90 minutes and made it unlikely first-round action would be completed on Thursday. Play was originally scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. PT (1345 GMT) but golfers who arrived for early tee times were instead greeted by a marine layer that covered the par-71 South course, which sits atop the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

World number 10 Koepka, who was runner-up at last month's PGA Championship and missed the cut in his U.S. Open tune-up, found the fairway with his tee shot at the par-four 10th and then sent his approach to 18 feet where he two-putted for par. World number two Justin Thomas and number four Collin Morikawa, playing with Koepka, also began their day with pars after getting up and down from a greenside bunker as the sun started to peak out from the clouds.

PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, playing a day after his 51st birthday and a month after becoming golf's oldest major winner, was also due out on the same hole two groups back with Xander Schauffele and Max Homa. Mickelson, a record six-times U.S. Open runner-up who grew up playing city-owned Torrey Pines, is seeking a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was scheduled to launch his title defense at the par-four first hole in the afternoon wave alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci. Also among the late starters is a high-profile group featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Englishman Justin Rose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021