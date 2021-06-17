WTC: India are a very good side and we are aware of that, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is wary of the threat Team India can pose in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final which gets underway from Friday. Williamson said both teams will be looking forward to put their best foot forward when they lock horns in the WTC final

"There are a number of areas of competition and we know how strong the Indian seam bowling attack is. The quality of spinners and the batting is also world-class. India are a very good side and we are aware of that," said Williamson while replying to a query from ANI. "For us, there are some similar strengths and we turn up on the day, and that what happens when you come into the final. Both teams try and put their best foot forward and compete as long as they can. It's very exciting to be involved in the first World Test Championship (WTC) final," he added.

Talking about his camaraderie with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Williamson said, "We have a history of playing against each other and I know him (Virat) really well so it's an exciting occasion for both teams." The New Zealand skipper said the Kiwis are just focusing on continuous growth which has been their only aim during the WTC cycle.

"There's been a lot of growth over a period of time so many challenges along the way every day but the team has bought into it and tried to move past those with a good attitude," said Williamson "It's exciting but for us it's just focusing on continuing that growth and trying to keep committing to the parts of our game that give us the best chance and that's where I know the guys will be focusing on. We are trying to look at the long game and try and improve all the time," he added.

The winners of the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. (ANI)

