Upstox inks 3-year sponsorship with ICC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:08 IST
Online brokerage Upstox, earlier known as RKSV Securities, on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an undisclosed sum. The association, which will run to the end of the ICC's current commercial rights cycle in 2023, will begin with a weeklong inaugural ICC world test championship final between India and New Zealand from June 18-23 in the English town of Southampton, Ravi Kumar, the co-founder and chief executive of Upstox, said.

Started as RKSV Securities in 2009, Upstox, since going fully digital, has grown rapidly over the years to become one of the largest online investment platforms now with over 4 million customers.

Today it offers online investments in stocks, derivatives, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and ETFs and offers zero brokerage on equity delivery trades.

Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer at ICC, said they will host five senior-level world cups across men's and women's cricket during the life of this partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

